Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

