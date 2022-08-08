Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in PayPal by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in PayPal by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 21,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 246,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.67. 574,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,955,598. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

