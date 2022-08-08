Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.88. 31,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,821. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.