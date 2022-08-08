Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.03. 16,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,308. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

