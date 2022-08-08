Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,246. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.