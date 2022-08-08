LINK (LN) Price Hits $48.88

LINK (LN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market cap of $301.51 million and approximately $496,539.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $48.88 or 0.00202360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 259.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.81 or 0.02152004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014432 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.