Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Position Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lithium Americas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 343.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.