Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Approximately 606,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 10,627,817 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $20.28.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Get Lyft alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.