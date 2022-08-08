Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 60,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.85 and a 200-day moving average of $276.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.