Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after buying an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,478,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $201.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.88. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

