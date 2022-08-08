Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,151 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 359.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Twitter by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 67.0% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 440,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,621 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,473,890. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

