Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,369,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

