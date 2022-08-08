Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lilium by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

LILM opened at $2.98 on Monday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

