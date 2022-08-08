Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,189,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for 1.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.63% of Manulife Financial worth $260,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $18.47. 49,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,703. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

