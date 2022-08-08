Maple Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $16.46 or 0.00068851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $72.71 million and $3.39 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,902.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00132177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068683 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

