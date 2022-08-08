Masari (MSR) Price Up 52.2% This Week

Masari (MSR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $140,156.21 and approximately $84.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,940.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.20 or 0.07448469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00158511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00263693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.49 or 0.00699609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00604069 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005651 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

