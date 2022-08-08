Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.15.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,731,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

