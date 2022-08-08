MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $105.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

