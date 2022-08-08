Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $357.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.56. The company has a market cap of $347.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.