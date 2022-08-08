Matthew Jozoff Buys 8,000 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 8,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $296,459.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE MITT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 49,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -103.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

