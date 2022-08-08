Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.85. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 4,155 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 315,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

