MediShares (MDS) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

MediShares (MDS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, MediShares has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $500,155.74 and $18,455.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

