Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $800.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Meggitt Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

