Melalie (MEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,734.00

Melalie (MEL) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Melalie has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Melalie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melalie has a market cap of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melalie alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,891.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Melalie Profile

Melalie (CRYPTO:MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Melalie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melalie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melalie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.