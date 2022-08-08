Melrose Industries’ (MRO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.51) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.20 ($2.49).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 196.28 ($2.41). The company has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.69.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

