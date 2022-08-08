Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

META opened at $167.11 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

