MicroMoney Trading Up 7.6% This Week (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $71,841.73 and approximately $7,402.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

