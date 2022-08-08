MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Robert Benjamin Stein Sells 19,500 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of MDXG traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $4.19. 706,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,326. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $476.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

