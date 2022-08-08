Mina (MINA) Market Cap Tops $557.58 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Mina has a market capitalization of $557.58 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 254.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 623,612,327 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.