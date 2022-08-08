Mina (MINA) Market Cap Tops $557.58 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Mina has a market capitalization of $557.58 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 254.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 623,612,327 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
