Minter Network Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $1,632.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 272.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.02227991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014301 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,039,701,858 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

