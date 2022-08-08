Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE:MIR opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

