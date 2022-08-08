Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MIR opened at $7.63 on Monday. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.