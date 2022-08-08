Mist Market Capitalization Reaches $939,901.02 (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $939,901.02 and $77,511.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,260.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067188 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

