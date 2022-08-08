Model N (MODN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MODN opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $986.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.83. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,128 shares of company stock worth $717,582 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Model N by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Model N by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Model N by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Model N by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

