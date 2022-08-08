Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Moderna worth $257,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 112.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Moderna by 25.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna Trading Down 0.7 %

Moderna stock opened at $185.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

