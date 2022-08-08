Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $3.04 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $167.44 or 0.00699548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $128.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001710 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,158,418 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.