Morgan Stanley Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

FND stock traded up $3.23 on Monday, reaching $96.15. 19,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,554. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

