Morgan Stanley Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.41. 60,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,348. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after buying an additional 86,662 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

