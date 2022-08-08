Morgan Stanley Increases New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $58.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFE. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NFE stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,403,000 after buying an additional 3,663,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after buying an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

