Morgan Stanley Increases New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $58.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFE. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
NFE stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
