Morgan Stanley Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $21.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.22. 453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,803. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,135,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 13.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,831 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

