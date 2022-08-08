MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €22.43 ($23.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($16.96) and a 1 year high of €51.60 ($53.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

