Morris Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Public Storage stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.16. 9,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.49 and a 200 day moving average of $347.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

