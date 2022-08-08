Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.64. The company had a trading volume of 88,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. The firm has a market cap of $342.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.56.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

