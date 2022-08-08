Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,530 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after buying an additional 564,910 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. 46,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,924. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.91.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

