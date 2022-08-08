Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average is $221.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.