MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $15.30. 44,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

