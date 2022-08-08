MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 89,990 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.84.

MSD Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Trading of MSD Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 11.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 835,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 834,374 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

