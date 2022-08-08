M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.71.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in M&T Bank by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47,181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 290.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $233,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

