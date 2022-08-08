Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 9.8 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

