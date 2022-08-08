Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $274.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

